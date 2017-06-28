Alberta’s Lumber Producers React to Unfair US Anti-Dumping Duties

Edmonton, June 27 – After having unfairly imposed countervailing duties on Canadian lumber in April, the United States Department of Commerce has taken the additional step of imposing unwarranted anti-dumping duties on softwood lumber from Alberta and other Canadian regions. The duties range from 6.76% to 7.72% for Alberta companies. When combined with previously announced countervailing duties, Alberta producers will face trade barriers ranging from 26.75% to 30.88%.

US producers allege that Canada is “dumping” lumber into the American market. They allege that Canadian lumber is priced below the cost of production or below the cost charged for lumber in the Canadian marketplace. Both of these claims have consistently been found to be false.

“We are profoundly disappointed that our American trading partners have chosen this course of action,” said Paul Whittaker, Co-Chair of the Alberta Softwood Lumber Trade Council. “This is the fifth time since 1982 that the US has claimed unfair trading practices by Canadian producers, and each time our practices have been found by independent tribunals to be fair. We will continue to work closely with the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta to defend industry and government practices and oppose these duties. Unfortunately, it is likely to be a lengthy and costly process, but we are confident that we will be vindicated.”

Forestry is a major contributor to 70 communities in Alberta and creates thousands of direct and spin-off jobs. The value of the forest sector to Alberta’s economy is approximately $5 billion. As an export-focused sector, access to important markets like the United States is critical for the survival of forestry in Alberta.

Canadian forest products are also critically important to affordable housing and jobs for American families. The Washington, DC-based National Association of Homebuilders has stated that these duties will price countless Americans out of the housing market and harm many jobs in the construction sector and other associated industries.

