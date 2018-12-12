Alberta’s Message: We Have to Keep Canada Working - Gateway Gazette

Alberta’s challenges are national challenges. It’s a message nobody can ignore as the first ministers meeting gets underway in Montreal.

The Government of Alberta has taken the unprecedented step of buying advertising in three newspapers, buying significant space on three websites and using the sides of buildings to remind people and premiers that denying access to tidewater costs Canada’s economy $80 million a day. The ads will start on Thursday and run over the weekend in French and English.

“Alberta’s challenges are national challenges and Albertans expect their government to make that case every chance it can. We’re not going to stop until the pipeline is built to keep Canada working.” ~Premier Rachel Notley

The Government of Alberta has been letting Canadians know the benefits of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion in national advertising for several months. In Ottawa, Alberta has put up a counter that tracks the damage done to the Canadian economy since work on the pipeline was halted in August. It will hit $8 billion on Saturday.

In Montreal, Alberta is spending just over $84,000 to get the message out to keep Canada working through: