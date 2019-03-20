Alberta’s Oldest Seniors Lodge Being Replaced - Gateway Gazette

The province is investing in a new facility to replace the oldest lodge in Alberta so that Red Deer seniors can remain in their community, close to their loved ones.

On behalf of Seniors and Housing Minister Lori Sigurdson, Red Deer MLAs Kim Schreiner and Barb Miller announced a $28-million capital investment to build a new 100-unit complex to replace Piper Creek Lodge, built in 1956.

Piper Creek residents can remain in the original lodge while the new facility is under construction at a site about half a kilometre away. The new building should be ready for seniors to move in by spring 2021.

“Our government is pleased to invest in a new seniors affordable housing facility in Red Deer. This is an important investment for the City of Red Deer and another example of our government’s commitment to support seniors and their families. This facility will mean that seniors can age in their community, close to family and friends.” ~Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“Affordable housing for seniors in Red Deer and central Alberta is critical to ensuring our citizens can continue to live and age near their friends and family in the city they call home. The Piper Creek Lodge is the oldest lodge in Alberta, and with this additional funding from the Government of Alberta, local seniors are assured a continuation of options that will meet their needs as they age.” ~Tara Veer, mayor, City of Red Deer