Alberta’s Online Cannabis Store Prepares for the Budding Industry - Gateway Gazette

After months of collaboration with government ministries, licensed producers, stakeholders and consulting with Albertans, AGLC is pleased to showcase what consumers can expect come October 17, 2018.

Albertacannabis.org is the only legal recreational cannabis store authorized to sell online in the province in Alberta. Albertans will be able to purchase cannabis and have it delivered to their door via Canada Post or Purolator.

AGLC will work with licensed producers and retailers to provide Albertans with access to clean, safe, regulated cannabis products at competitive prices. AGLC has established relationships with 15 licensed producers, including three from Alberta, to provide dried flower, oils, seeds, capsules and pre-rolls. AGLC will continue to engage producers as they become federally licensed to provide Albertans with more choices.

AGLC is committed to keeping cannabis out of the hands of minors and reducing illicit market purchases. Albertans over the age of 18 will be able to access albertacannabis.org using a simple one-time age verification process that is fast and secure. Age verification will also be required at time of delivery for all online orders.

Users will be prompted to set up an account when they visit albertacannabis.org and must verify that they are the age of majority through the following means:

Users will provide basic personal information and a credit file database will verify identity and age match. Consumers’ credit scores will not be impacted by this confirmation. Consumers may begin browsing and shopping immediately.

Should credit history not be available, users can upload government-issued identification to verify identity and age match. Consumers may begin browsing and shopping immediately.

If the user does not have an established credit file and is unable to upload government-issued identification, a bar code will be provided and the user can proceed to a Canada Post outlet for age verification. Once this is complete, the consumer may begin browsing and shopping.

Ensuring consumer privacy is maintained is a priority and no consumer data will be stored with credit file verification or identification verification.

Albertacannabis.org has also incorporated industry best practices aimed at better educating new cannabis customers – providing more detailed information regarding product properties including THC and CBD levels, as well as product terpene (smell) profiles.

The albertacannabis.org website will be live October 17.