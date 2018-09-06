Alberta’s Online Cannabis Store Prepares for the Budding Industry - Gateway Gazette

After months of collaboration with government ministries, licensed producers, stakeholders and consulting with Albertans, AGLC is pleased to showcase what consumers can expect come October 17, 2018.
Albertacannabis.org is the only legal recreational cannabis store authorized to sell online in the province in Alberta. Albertans will be able to purchase cannabis and have it delivered to their door via Canada Post or Purolator.
AGLC will work with licensed producers and retailers to provide Albertans with access to clean, safe, regulated cannabis products at competitive prices. AGLC has established relationships with 15 licensed producers, including three from Alberta, to provide dried flower, oils, seeds, capsules and pre-rolls. AGLC will continue to engage producers as they become federally licensed to provide Albertans with more choices.
AGLC is committed to keeping cannabis out of the hands of minors and reducing illicit market purchases. Albertans over the age of 18 will be able to access albertacannabis.org using a simple one-time age verification process that is fast and secure. Age verification will also be required at time of delivery for all online orders.
Users will be prompted to set up an account when they visit albertacannabis.org and must verify that they are the age of majority through the following means:
Ensuring consumer privacy is maintained is a priority and no consumer data will be stored with credit file verification or identification verification.
Albertacannabis.org has also incorporated industry best practices aimed at better educating new cannabis customers – providing more detailed information regarding product properties including THC and CBD levels, as well as product terpene (smell) profiles.
The albertacannabis.org website will be live October 17.