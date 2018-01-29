Aldersyde Bulk Fill Station: Shutdown Planned for January 30 – 31, 2018

HIGH RIVER, AB: Public Works for the MD of Foothills has announced the Aldersyde Bulk Fill Station will be closed for two days: Tuesday, January 30 and Wednesday January 31, 2018. This closure allows for a planned system upgrade to the Aldersyde Bulk Fill Station.

Alternate bulk water fill locations available during this shutdown include:

Blackie Bulk Fill Station: located on the east side of John Street between Alberta and Railway Avenues.

Hours: 24 hours/day

Rates: Water: $5.00/m3 cubic metre (220 Imperial gallons/1000 litres)

Payment: Toonies and loonies. No receipts provided.

Fish Creek Ranch (FCR) Truck Bulk Fill Station: located at the intersection of 194 Avenue W and 368 Street W, it is 5.5 km south of Highway 22 on Highway 762, east on 194 Avenue W to 368 Street W.

Hours: 24 hours/day

Water $5.00/ m3 cubic metre (220 Imperial gallons/1000 litres)

Payment: Credit Cards, Credit Card Tap, Apple Pay, Android Pay, and with an Account.

To set up an account – contact 403-652-2341 for information. Receipts provided

