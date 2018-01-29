Aldersyde Bulk Fill Station: Shutdown Planned for January 30 – 31, 2018

By Gateway Gazette

Jan 29

HIGH RIVER, AB:  Public Works for the MD of Foothills has announced the Aldersyde Bulk Fill Station will be closed for two days: Tuesday, January 30 and Wednesday January 31, 2018. This closure allows for a planned system upgrade to the Aldersyde Bulk Fill Station. 

Alternate bulk water fill locations available during this shutdown include:

Blackie Bulk Fill Station:  located on the east side of John Street between Alberta and Railway Avenues.
Hours: 24 hours/day
Rates:  Water: $5.00/m3  cubic metre (220 Imperial gallons/1000 litres)
Payment: Toonies and loonies. No receipts provided.

Fish Creek Ranch (FCR) Truck Bulk Fill Station: located at the intersection of 194 Avenue W and 368 Street W, it is  5.5 km south of Highway 22 on Highway 762, east on 194 Avenue W to 368 Street W.
Hours: 24 hours/day
Water $5.00/ m3  cubic metre (220 Imperial gallons/1000 litres)
Payment: Credit Cards, Credit Card Tap, Apple Pay, Android Pay, and with an Account.
To set up an account – contact 403-652-2341 for information. Receipts provided

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Aldersyde Bulk Fill Station: Shutdown Planned for January 30 – 31, 2018

Give Your Local Welcome Wagon Hostess a Call

Pason Centennial Arenas expansion opens January 31

MD Councillor Addresses Residents’ Speed Limit Concerns on Highway 22X

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post AHS Weekly Wellness: A Flu Free New Year Next Post Central Alberta District ICRU make Canada Wide Warrant arrest
%d bloggers like this: