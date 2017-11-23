All Are Welcome to Attend a Reflective Evening in Memory of Jason Podloski

All are welcome to join in a reflective evening of story and song to celebrate the life of Jason Podloski, beloved father of Everly and Wylan, longtime love of Sarah Eadie and family, and a cherished friend of many.

Please consider bringing a sealed envelope with a favourite memory, story, photo, or message that we can add to a memory box for the boys to open at a later stage in life.

Live music will be performed by a few friends and family. Feel free to bring your song and sing it for Jason’s people. Guitars and equipment will be provided.

Jason had a deep love for many different types of music. After our celebration, we will dance the night away to Reggae, funk, bluegrass and old country, etc.

A silent auction is being held during the celebration to help provide basic necessities for Sarah and Jason’s boys. If you would like to donate an item please email Laura Dunne at [email protected]

Jason Podloski tragically lost his life in a workplace accident in Fernie BC. He leaves behind two young boys and their mother in Black Diamond AB. We are raising funds to help cover expenses for this young family as they re-adjust to their new reality. Their mother Sarah Eadie has been part of the Millarville Market and Signatures craft shows as an Artisan for many years. Please find it in your heart to help this family get back on their feet. If anyone would like to donate directly or if there are any non-cash donations to be made please contact Hannah Webb at 403-671-4746.

