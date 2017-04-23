Altalink Inspires the Next Generation

Altalink Sponsoring Green Energizers Youth Environmental Engagement Grant Category

The Alberta Emerald Foundation believes in inspiring the next generation of EcoHeroes by supporting Alberta’s young people (aged 25 and under) in their environmental efforts. With funds from founding program sponsors, and other sponsors and individual donors, the Alberta Emerald Foundation provides micro-grants of up to $500 to youth-led and youth-targeted environmental projects and initiatives.

We are pleased to announce our partnership with AltaLink. Their commitment will provide financial support to 20 Green Energizer projects annually through the Youth Environmental Engagement Grant program. The Green Energizer category supports the initiation of renewable energy or energy conservation projects, or the enhancement and improvement of existing ones.

AltaLink and its parent company, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, share the goal of achieving real emissions reductions and positioning Alberta as a leader in creating a greener future for Canada. Berkshire Hathaway Energy has already helped Iowa and Nevada move away from coal and towards renewable energy generation. This proven track record combined with our in-depth knowledge of Alberta’s electric transmission system, gives us the experience and resources to help support Alberta’s transition away from coal.

