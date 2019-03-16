AMBER ALERT: Edmonton Police - Abducted Child - Update - Gateway Gazette

Update:Edmonton Police have issued an Amber Alert for a child who was abducted today at 2:50 PM from the Waverley Elementary School in the area of 68 ST and 89 Ave., Edmonton. Noah Ducharme is described as age 8, male, 4 feet, 70 lbs, short brown hair, wearing a dark green hoodie, light coloured jeans, yellow and black Nike prescription glasses. Noah was abducted by his mother Brianne Hjalte described as age 31, Indigenous female, 5 FT., 7 inches, 180 lbs, dark shoulder length hair, wearing a dark jacket, dark pants. They are now believed to be travelling in a 2002 Buick Century with Alberta plate M A E 9 0 3 in the Calgary, Alberta area. It is believed that Noah is in imminent danger.

Do not approach the suspect. Please call the Edmonton Police at 780-423-4567 if you have any information.