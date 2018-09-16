Amber Alert from Saskatchewan Extended to Alberta - Gateway Gazette

Saskatchewan Amber Alert extended to Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta – At 7:20 P.M. this evening the Saskatchewan RCMP activated the Amber Alert system.

At approximately 5:00 P.M. this afternoon, a dark grey 2010 Mercedes GL 350 SUV bearing Saskatchewan licence plates 897 HMX was stolen from in front of a strip mall located at 11204 Railway Avenue, North Battleford, Saskatchewan.

This address is on the southwest side of North Battleford and is adjacent to Highway 16 which heads northwest towards Alberta and south towards Saskatoon.

At the time of the theft, six-year-old Emma O’Keeffe was secured in a child seat in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.

Emma is described as being 3’6″ tall and weighs 44lbs. Her hair is brown in colour and styled in a bob at her jawline. When last seen, Emma was wearing a navy blue long sleeve shirt, black jeans and pink socks. She was not wearing shoes.

Emma is autistic and she does not speak. Additionally, Emma suffers from Epilepsy and she is unable to walk. Emma is mobile by pulling herself across the floor. Emma would not be able to exit the vehicle on her own.

Emma is heavily dependant on medication and is at risk should she not have access to these medications.

At the time of the theft, the vehicle contained approximately one-half tank of gas. This would be sufficient to enter Alberta had the vehicle proceeded westbound.

Should any information be known with respect to this occurrence, please call 911 of your local policing authority.