 Amber Alert Issued for 7 month old boy - Gateway Gazette

Amber Alert Issued for 7 month old boy

By Contributor

Jun 19

Alberta RCMP has issued an AMBER Alert.

At 9:45 AM this morning, 7 month old Jameson Sundby was abducted from his home in Fairview. Jameson Sundby has blonde hair and blue eyes, and is wearing a blue t-shirt with a star on it and grey sweat pants with cars on them.

Jameson Sundby was abducted by his father John Sundby. John Sundby is 5′ 11″ tall and 230 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. They were last seen leaving a residence in Fairview, driving a 2012, black Dodge Ram 3500, Alberta licence plate C-B-F, 3 3 1 3. The vehicle was last seen leaving Fairview, in an unknown direction. Do not approach the suspect.

Please contact the RCMP at Fairview at 780-835-4031 if you have any information. For details visit www.emergencyalert.alberta.ca or stay tuned to local media.

Amber Alert Issued for 7 month old boy

