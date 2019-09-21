An Abundant “Harvest of The Arts” on Elma Street: 2nd Annual Elma Street OKOTOKS ARTSwalk - Gateway Gazette

SAT SEPT. 28th

10:00 – 4:00

With:

Alberta Culture Days Sept 27th – 29th

The Most Beautiful Art Tour of Alberta Sept 27th – 29th

Here we go again with our 2nd celebration of the arts on beautiful, historic Elma Street in the heart of Olde Towne Okotoks! With twice the vendors, a wonderful array of arts and art forms of all kinds from a variety disciplines, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Artists, artisans and performing artists will be showcasing their work, doing demos, and interacting with the public in a wide variety of ways. Each will be located at various businesses which comprise The Elma St Merchants. These businesses support the event by sharing their space and promoting our many local talents in the area.

Of note this year is the opening of two new art studios on Elma St. We are so

excited to have well known Alberta wildlife artist Erica Neumann, whose work is well represented in galleries throughout Western Canada, joined by two artist friends to open her new space. Birdsong Art Studio and Wellness Centre, with husband and wife team Russell and Heather Thomas, will feature the work of well known Canadian artist in Russell. Newly arrived from Fort McMurray, they re-located to Elma Street in June and opened their wellness and teaching centre one month ago.

Real estate friends Amy Simpson, Catherine Crossley and Brooke Guba are

sponsoring Elma Street ARTSwalk with their wonderful interactive “make it yourself” spice creations designed by local Chef Mike Edgar. This was a huge hit with the public last year and with some new recipes for 2019, it is sure to be a popular culinary arts addition to ARTSwalk once again.

We are also pleased to have Studio Me joining in to feature their multidisciplinary approach to arts for the body, mind and soul as well as partners in The Elizabeth Street Improv troupe. We have no idea what shenanigans – yes SHENANIGANS – this hilarious drama group will get up to with unsuspecting members of the public…

A very special addition to the event this year will be a display of Blackfoot

dresses which showcase a “Century of Style” in First Nation’s culture. These

treasures, from the collection of Pauline Dempsey, demonstrate exquisite design and beading craftsmanship through the years. The pop up museum rooms at Stockton House beside the Rotary Performing Arts Centre will be curated bygranddaughter and artist Alyssa Koski.

Lineham House Galleries is on the The Most Beautiful Art Tour of Alberta which connects to seven other art galleries through to the Leighton Centre and venues in Black Diamond. Thousands travel through this art tour throughout the year and Elma Street ARTSwalk will add to their rich, visual and multi-sensory experience of the arts in Okotoks.

This is the one autumn event coordinated by The Elma Street Merchants which celebrates the unique heritage mixed use and arts focused neighbourhood of what is becoming one of the Foothills premiere, boutique shopping destinations. To think that all this activity – which continues inside these cottage businesses throughout the year – happens on only three blocks of one of the most beautiful streetscapes in Southern Alberta.

Whether it is acrylic paintings, lamp-work glass jewellery, intricate metal

smithing, the holistic arts, woodworking, folk art construction, fibre arts,

abstraction or photography, The Elma Street Vendors and local artists are joining together to bring you a locally created feast for ALL the senses.

Come celebrate the arts in Downtown Okotoks during Alberta Culture Days!

