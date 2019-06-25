An Estimated 350 Residents of Trout Lake from the Peerless Trout First Nation Returned Home on Friday - Gateway Gazette

Residents of Trout Lake and high-risk persons from the First Nation evacuated on June 17. This was the second time some residents evacuated due to these wildfires.
Residents from the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement continue to return home with about 200 returning before the weekend. Additional information for residents is online at https://www.facebook.com/paddleprairie
Approximately 8,100 people are still under evacuation orders.
The following communities issued mandatory evacuation orders this week:
Beaver First Nation – Boyer River (No. 164) and Child Lake (No. 164A)
Dene Tha’ First Nation – Bushe River (No. 207)
Mackenzie County
The Rocky Lane and High Level area north of the Peace River, south of Highway 58, west of Range Road 150
The Hamlet of La Crete
Range Road 164 to Range Road 150, south of the Peace River, north of Highway 697
The following communities remain on evacuation alert and should be ready to leave quickly if the situation changes:
High Level
Mackenzie County
Area west of Range Road 164, south of the Peace River to Township Road 1010, and the Machesis Lake campground
Current situation
Chuckegg Creek wildfire, southwest of High Level, is about 331,200 hectares.
Jackpot Creek wildfire, north of Lutose, is about 77,500 hectares.
McMillan Wildfire Complex located in the Slave Lake Forest area, is more than 273,500 hectares.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also have a Facebook Pixel installed to improve the quality of the ads we serve through Facebook. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok