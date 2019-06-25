An Estimated 350 Residents of Trout Lake from the Peerless Trout First Nation Returned Home on Friday - Gateway Gazette



Due to the extremely hard work from firefighters, pilots, heavy equipment operators and other support staff involved in the response effort, SWF-049 within the McMillan Complex is now listed as ‘being held’.

Residents of Trout Lake and high-risk persons from the First Nation evacuated on June 17. This was the second time some residents evacuated due to these wildfires.

Residents from the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement continue to return home with about 200 returning before the weekend. Additional information for residents is online at https://www.facebook.com/paddleprairie

Approximately 8,100 people are still under evacuation orders.

The following communities issued mandatory evacuation orders this week:

Beaver First Nation – Boyer River (No. 164) and Child Lake (No. 164A)

Dene Tha’ First Nation – Bushe River (No. 207)

Mackenzie County The Rocky Lane and High Level area north of the Peace River, south of Highway 58, west of Range Road 150 The Hamlet of La Crete Range Road 164 to Range Road 150, south of the Peace River, north of Highway 697



The following communities remain on evacuation alert and should be ready to leave quickly if the situation changes:

High Level

Mackenzie County Area west of Range Road 164, south of the Peace River to Township Road 1010, and the Machesis Lake campground



Current situation

Chuckegg Creek wildfire, southwest of High Level, is about 331,200 hectares.

Jackpot Creek wildfire, north of Lutose, is about 77,500 hectares.

McMillan Wildfire Complex located in the Slave Lake Forest area, is more than 273,500 hectares.

Check Alberta Emergency Alerts for more detailed and frequently updated information.

People driving in fire-affected areas should carry enough fuel, as it may not be readily available.

Visit alberta.ca/emergency for detailed and frequently updated information.