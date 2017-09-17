Andrew Parsons Elected President of International Paralympic Committee

Canadian Paralympian Patrick Jarvis was one of four candidates running

ABU DHABI, UAE – Brazil’s Andrew Parsons has been elected President of the International Paralympic Committee at the IPC 18th General Assembly, succeeding Sir Philip Craven, who has led the organization since 2001.

Canadian Paralympian Patrick Jarvis was one of four candidates running for President, alongside Parsons, John Petersson and Haidi Zhang.

Jarvis is a 1992 Barcelona Paralympian in athletics, a past president of the Canadian Paralympic Committee and had previously served the maximum three terms (12 years) on the Governing Board of the IPC. Currently the Executive Director of Canada Snowboard, Jarvis has worked as an engineer, facilitator, in international development and with several Games organizing committees.

“Patrick’s long-term commitment to the Paralympic community is unparalleled,” said Marc-André Fabien, President of the Canadian Paralympic Committee. “For over 30 years, Patrick’s expertise, integrity and vision have served the broader global Paralympic movement, which continues to expand and grow around the world. Congratulations to Patrick on his campaign and our very best wishes and full support to Andrew Parsons as he embarks on this exciting role.”

Craven will stand down on Oct. 8 to ensure a smooth transition to Parsons.

