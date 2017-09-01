Andrew Scheer Announces Shadow Cabinet

Foothills MP John Barlow named to Agriculture and Agri-foods

Our Shadow Ministers are united, energized, and diverse. We are going to arrive in Ottawa in the fall with one clear message to Canadians: That we are ready to form the next Government of Canada.

What Canadians will see are principled, hardworking and dedicated Conservative leaders. Our Shadow Ministers bring a wealth of experience from every walk of life, and ours is the only Party that understands the challenges Canadian families face every day under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

For nearly two years, Justin Trudeau’s policies have hurt the very people he claims to help. He is threatening jobs by raising taxes on local businesses and chasing away investment from Canada’s energy sector. He is forcing all those trying to come to Canada legally to wait longer as he fails to stop the illegal border crossings. He is leaving a legacy of debt to be repaid by future generations. In short, Trudeau’s naïve and reckless approach hurts those who want to build a more prosperous Canada.

The Conservative Shadow Ministers will be on the front lines, bringing forward the positive Conservative solutions to get Canada back on track. Ours is a movement that has room for every Canadian who believes in responsible government spending, strong borders, and a more affordable Canada for everyone.

House Leadership Team:

In addition to the naming of Hon. Lisa Raitt as Deputy Leader, Alain Rayes as Quebec Political Lieutenant, Hon. Hon. Candice Bergen, MP as House Leader, Mark Strahl, MP as Chief Opposition Whip, and Chris Warkentin as Deputy House Leader, the following caucus members have been named part of the Official Opposition House Leadership Team:

– John Brassard – MP for Barrie-Innisfil has been named Deputy Opposition Whip.

– Hon. Diane Finley has been named Caucus-Party Liaison.

Shadow Cabinet Ministers:

– Ziad Aboultaif (formerly National Revenue) becomes Shadow Minister for International Development.

– Dan Albas (formerly Deputy, Finance) becomes Shadow Minister for Small Business.

– Dean Allison MP (formerly International Development) becomes Shadow Minister for International Trade.

– John Barlow, MP Foothills (formerly Interprovincial Trade) becomes Shadow Minister (Associate) for Agriculture and Agri-Food.

– Hon. Maxime Bernier becomes Shadow Minister for Innovation, Science, and Economic Development.

– Luc Berthold (formerly Deputy for Transport and Rail Safety) becomes Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Agri-Food.

– James Bezan remains Shadow Minister for National Defence.

– Hon. Steven Blaney becomes Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs.

– Kelly Block MP remains Shadow Minister for Transport.

– Hon. Michael Chong becomes Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Communities, and Urban Affairs.

– Hon. Tony Clement (formerly Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness) becomes Shadow Minister for Public Services and Procurement.

– Gérard Deltell (formerly Finance) becomes Shadow Minister for Treasury Board.

– Todd Doherty, MP remains Shadow Minister for Fisheries, Oceans, and Canadian Coast Guard, adding the Asia-Pacific Gateway.

– Hon. Ed Fast remains Shadow Minister for Environment and Climate Change.

– Marilyn Gladu, MP (formerly Science) becomes Shadow Minister for Health.

– Rachael Harder, MP (formerly Youth and Persons with Disabilities, and Deputy Health) becomes Shadow Minister for Status of Women.

– Matt Jeneroux (formerly Western Economic Diversification) becomes Shadow Minister for Science.

– Pat Kelly (formerly Deputy, Treasury Board) becomes Shadow Minister for National Revenue.

– Hon. Peter Kent (formerly Foreign Affairs) becomes Shadow Minister for Ethics.

– Cathy McLeod MP Kamloops Thompson Cariboo (formerly Indigenous Affairs) becomes Shadow Minister for Crown-Indigenous and Northern Affairs, Indigenous Services, and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency.

– Hon. Rob Moore remains Shadow Minister for Atlantic Issues and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

– Hon. Rob Nicholson remains Shadow Minister for Justice.

– Alex Nuttall MP (formerly Economic Development for Southern Ontario, and Deputy for Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Sharing Economy) becomes Shadow Minister for Youth, Sport, and Persons with Disabilities.

– Hon. Erin O’Toole becomes Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs.

– Pierre Paul-Hus (formerly Associate, National Defence) becomes Shadow Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

– Hon. Pierre Poilievre (formerly Work and Opportunity, and National Capital Commission) becomes Shadow Minister for Finance and National Capital Commission.

– Alain Rayes (formerly Associate, Infrastructure, Communities, and Urban Affairs) becomes Shadow Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs.

– Scott Reid, MP remains Shadow Minister for Democratic Institutions.

– Hon. Michelle Rempel remains Shadow Minister for Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship.

– Bob Saroya, MP (formerly Deputy for Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship) becomes Shadow Minister (Associate) for Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship.

– Shannon Stubbs (formerly Deputy for Natural Resources) becomes Shadow Minister for Natural Resources.

– Hon. Peter Van Loan remains Shadow Minister for Canadian Heritage and National Historic Sites.

– Karen Vecchio, Member of Parliament remains Shadow Minister for Families, Children and Social Development.

– Dianne Watts, MP (formerly Infrastructure, Communities, and Urban Affairs) becomes Shadow Minister for Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

– Hon. Alice Wong (formerly Small Business) becomes Shadow Minister for Seniors.

