Andrew Scheer Issues Statement on Trans Mountain Pipeline - Gateway Gazette

OTTAWA, ON – The Hon. Andrew Scheer, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Official Opposition, today issued the following statement:

“Justin Trudeau is spending $4.5 billion in taxpayer money to buy a pipeline he can’t even build. This is quickly becoming the most expensive scandal in the history of Canadian politics.

“This is Justin Trudeau’s personal failure.

“For over a year and a half, Canadians have waited for Trudeau to come up with a concrete plan to ensure this pipeline project is completed. Instead, he offered one delay after another, and the ruling today shows that he couldn’t even carry out his own government’s consultation process. He has now left Canadian taxpayers on the hook for a pipeline that he isn’t allowed to build, jeopardizing jobs and investment at the same time as our economy faces the uncertainty of NAFTA re-negotiations, tax hikes, and Liberal deficits.

“The Trans Mountain pipeline is crucial to oil and gas workers across Canada and to the regional economies that stand to benefit from its expansion, including the 43 First Nation communities that have benefit agreements worth $400 million which now hang in the balance.

“First Nations consultation is an evolving but critical component of completing major projects in Canada. Despite his rhetoric, Justin Trudeau has failed to properly adapt to the changing legal landscape. In doing so, the Trudeau Liberals have failed Canadian workers and Indigenous Canadians who saw opportunity in the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

“From day one, Trudeau has mishandled the critical decisions necessary to get these important resource projects underway. He vetoed the Northern Gateway pipeline, and then killed Energy East with last-minute regulatory changes that favoured foreign imports over Canadian energy.

“Canada’s Conservatives are the only party fighting for the hardworking men and women in our resource sector, whose jobs and livelihoods depend on the projects that Justin Trudeau has failed to champion.

“A Conservative Government will fix the mess Justin Trudeau has made.”