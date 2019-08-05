Andrew Scheer Statement on the Passing of MP Deepak Obhrai - Gateway Gazette

Toronto, ON – The Hon. Andrew Scheer, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and Leader of the Official Opposition, released the following statement on the death of Calgary-Forest Lawn Member of Parliament Deepak Obhrai:



“Jill and I were heartbroken this morning to learn of Deepak Obhrai’s passing. Deepak fought a brief but courageous battle against cancer and passed away last night in Calgary with his family by his side.



“Deepak was the longest-serving Conservative Member of Parliament, having been elected first as a Reform MP for Calgary-East in the 1997 election and then serving in a range of roles – both in opposition and in government – as a Canadian Alliance and then Conservative MP. He was always a champion for his riding and fought hard for his constituents. His decades of hard work to advance the conservative movement and ultimately strengthen Canada will not be forgotten.



“Deepak was a constant source of joy inside the Conservative caucus. He brightened every room he walked into and often injected warmth, kindness, and good humour into our deliberations. I know I speak on behalf of my Conservative colleagues when I say that he will be missed tremendously.



“Personally, I will always have fond memories of the time we spent together during the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race. In addition to the laughs and good memories we all shared on the campaign trail, his campaign was a testament to his strong beliefs in freedom, prosperity, and inclusiveness. He was the first Hindu ever elected to the House of Commons.



“My prayers are with Deepak’s wife Neena and their children and grandchildren during this time.”