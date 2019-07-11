Andrew Scheer: Trudeau Must Scrap Secret Fuel Tax - Gateway Gazette

Ottawa, ON – The Honourable Andrew Scheer, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and of the Official Opposition, sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this morning calling on him to scrap his secret fuel tax.

The following is an excerpt from the letter:



“Your carbon tax has already increased the cost of gasoline by five cents a litre. This has made it more expensive for moms and dads to drive to their kids to soccer practice, for seniors to get to their doctors appointments, for farmers to plant their crops, and for small business owners to serve their customers. Everyday essentials like groceries and home heating have also become more expensive, meaning more Canadians are just getting by, instead of getting ahead.



Your secret fuel tax will undoubtedly increase the cost of gasoline by at least another four cents a litre, a fact you continue to hide. It is also an unprecedented tax that will apply to all fuel sources, including the fuel used for manufacturing and home heating, which will make Canadian businesses less competitive and gas more expensive.”



The letter goes on to say:



“Prime Minister, Canadians are tired of your government’s never-ending tax hikes and deserve to know the truth. You promised transparency, but yet again are not as advertised.



Given these facts, will you scrap your secret fuel tax?



I can assure you that this October, a new Conservative government under my leadership will scrap your carbon tax and your secret fuel tax, leave more money in Canadians’ pockets, and let them get ahead.”



Click here to view the full letter.