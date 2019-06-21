Andrew Scheer Unveils A Real Plan to Protect Our Environment - Gateway Gazette

GATINEAU, QC – The Hon. Andrew Scheer, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and of the Official Opposition, unveiled his plan to fight climate change and protect Canada’s environment.



“Conservatives have a proud legacy when it comes to protecting Canada’s natural environment and improving Canada’s environmental performance,” said Mr. Scheer. “Our record of environmental achievement stands in stark contrast to the Liberal record of failure.”



Conservatives created and expanded the National Parks system, negotiated the Canada-US acid rain treaty, brought in the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, and much more.



A Real Plan to Protect Our Environment build on our proud Conservative legacy and is based on three guiding principles:

Green technology, not taxes is the best way to lower Canada’s emissions. We will work with farmers, hunters and anglers, Indigenous peoples, provinces, and territories to promote a cleaner and greener natural environment to protect our air, land, water and wildlife. Greenhouse gas emissions do not recognize borders. Canada has a leadership role to play and we must take our fight against climate change global.

“A Real Plan to Protect Our Environment is Canada’s best chance to meet the Paris targets, without a carbon tax,” said Mr. Scheer. “We will balance the need to fight climate change by lowering emissions with our core promise of leaving more money in Canadians’ pockets and letting them get ahead.”



For full policy details, please visit: ARealPlan.ca