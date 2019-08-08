Andrew Scheer's Health and Social Program Guarantee - Gateway Gazette

Toronto, ON – Today, the Honourable Andrew Scheer, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and of the Official Opposition, revealed his Health and Social Program Guarantee: a commitment to increase both the Canada Health Transfer and the Canada Social Transfer each year, if elected Prime Minister.



“Under a new Conservative government, Canadians will be able to count on stable and predictable health and social program funding,” said Scheer at the Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. “It is critical for Canadians to have confidence that these programs will be there for them when they need them. That’s what this guarantee is about.”



Scheer said he learned the importance of the job of health care provides from his mother, a former nurse, who received extensive medical treatment in the health care system.



“She received care here in Canada that our family wouldn’t have otherwise been able to afford,” said Scheer. “I was proud that she was treated in Canada and supported and cared for by our incredible health care professionals.”



Yesterday, Scheer put his commitment in writing and sent a letter to all Premiers.



“I know how important stable federal funding is to ensure a quality public health care system in your province. I also know the Liberals will continue to misrepresent my position. That’s why I want you to have my word in writing that I will maintain and increase that funding,” said Scheer in the letter.



“This guarantee represents my formal commitment.”