Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area: Nature Safari Day Camp - Gateway Gazette

Ann & Sandy Cross were two people who donated their land with a vision of educating those who visited about the conservation of our Earth. Thanks to their generous donation, myself and many others have been given a new perspective and have been enlightened on the importance of conservation. I remember how my camp leaders mentored me throughout my camp experience. These camp leaders have had an impression on me and have inspired me to be a leader myself. The greatest part of volunteering at summer day camps is watching how the kids develop in just a week. At first they are shy, just like I was as a camper, but by the end of the week they’ve met new friends and are singing songs at the top of their lungs on the trails. I love telling stories to young minds and watching their eyes grow wider with interest and watching the smiles these camps bring to the kids. As a volunteer, I am so proud that I can contribute to the place that helped shape me by mentoring and inspiring future generations. Looking back I can only be thankful that I have had the opportunity to be a part of this organization. The Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area is without a doubt a hidden gem which was created for making memories.

By: Rachel Kubitz

About Cross Conservation

The Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area (ASCCA) consists of 4,800 acres of rolling foothills land. It was donated by Ann and Sandy Cross for the protection of wildlife habitat and conservation education. Located just southwest of the City of Calgary off Highway 22X, the ASCCA is open to hikers by registration only, which can done when signing-in at the parking lot kiosk.