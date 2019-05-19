Anniversary of Slave Lake Wildfire: Premier Kenney - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement on the anniversary of the Slave Lake wildfire:

“Eight years ago, Albertans were horrified by the wildfire that tore through the Town of Slave Lake, May 14-16. It was the first time wildfire had threatened a major urban centre in our province.

“All 7,000 residents had to be evacuated, as well as some people from the MD of Lesser Slave River and the Sawridge First Nation. First responders worked heroically to ensure everyone’s safety and protect as many homes and businesses as possible. People across the province responded with an outpouring of generosity and support. It was both a trauma to the community and a triumph of community spirit.

“On behalf of the Alberta government, I commend the people of Slave Lake on their resilience and determination, and thank everyone who stood up and met the need. You have reason to be Alberta proud.”