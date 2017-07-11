Announcing the Winners of Canada’s Coolest School Trip Contest!

Thank you so much for making this year’s Canada’s Coolest School Trip contest so incredibly memorable. The 69 classes that entered the contest were amongst some of the most creative and thought provoking we’ve come across which made choosing a winner difficult for our judges. Can you believe that over 50,000 votes were cast from people across the country to pick the top 12 videos?

This year, Grade 8/Secondary 2 classes were asked to make a one-minute video about a Parks Canada place where they would like to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary in 2017. So many amazing entries were submitted, making it a difficult choice for the judges to pick this year’s winners. Congratulations to everyone who entered!

Grand Prize:

Lethbridge Christian School of Lethbridge, Alberta

Mrs. Overbeeke’s grade 8 students from Lethbridge Christian School, Alberta, put together a very entertaining video on Waterton Lakes National Park of Canada, the Canadian park that is a part of the world’s first International Peace Park. Their well-edited video that focused primarily on the history of the park has won them an all-expenses-paid trip to Nova Scotia! Congratulations!

Runner-up Prizes:

Kateri School, Trout Lake, Alberta

The video made by students from Kateri School in Trout Lake, Alberta, highlighted Wood Buffalo National Park’s rich cultural, environmental and historical significance deeply rooted in indigenous traditions.

Annette Street Public School, The Bobs, Toronto, Ontario

Despite Sirmilik National Park’s remote location, Annette Street Public School from Toronto creatively used different mediums of art to present the park’s diverse landforms, many activities, animals and history.

Garrison Road Public School, Fort Erie, Ontario

Garrison Road School relied on a clever rap to captivate their audience and to share the historical significance of both the Battlefield of Fort George and Queenston Heights National Site.

Mitchell District High School, Mitchell, Ontario

Mitchell District High School wrote a descriptive poem set to video and images that they took when they visited the Point Clark Lighthouse Historic Site. Their video certainly makes a convincing argument as to why Point Clark is the place to be to celebrate Canada’s 150.

Cummer Valley Middle School, Toronto, Ontario

The students of Cummer Valley Middle School takes on a satirical approach to present their pick, Banff National Park, to spend Canada’s 150. They thoroughly discuss Banff’s interesting beginnings and its many attractions that draw so many to its scenic landscape each year.

Honourable Mentions

The judges of Canada’s Coolest School Trip contest are pleased to recognize this year’s five honourable mentions.

Attagoyuk Ilisavik High School, Pangnirtung, Nunavut

Eastside Christian Academy, Calgary, Alberta

Shaughnessy Park, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Collège Saint-Louis, Géo 202, Lachine, Quebec

Milton Christian School, Milton, Ontario

See all the entries here

