Annual Plant Sale in Millarville this Thursday - Gateway Gazette

Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house.

Thursday June 6, 2019 is our annual plant sale. It is held at the Millarville Racetrack Quonset. The entry rope will drop at 7pm. This exciting event is over by 7:30pm as the plants are all sold. The plants are donated by the club members from Chinook hardy plants that have been divided. There are also some annuals and greenhouse tomatoes and peppers. Come early to check out the selection.

Also please remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening, join our club. It is only $15/year. We welcome new members. For more information email [email protected] or call Sheila at 403-931-3989.