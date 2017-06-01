Annual Rhubarb Festival and Quilt Show in Turner Valley

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 01

The Sheep Creek Arts Council invite all surrounding community residents to join us for our 12th annual Rhubarb Tea, Bake Sale and Quilt Show on June 3rd, 2017. As part of the Black Diamond Parade Day festivities and Discovery Days activities in Turner Valley, the Rhubarb Festival has become an enjoyable spring celebration, so please join us to tempt your palate with rhubarb goodies and to feast your eyes on the colourful quilts.

The doors open at 11am with the bake sale starting shortly after. Vote for your favourite quilt and then sit down to enjoy the rhubarb goodies.

Also don’t forget to stop outside on the West side of the Valley Neighbours Club for the plant sale!

 

 

