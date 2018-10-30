Another Great Year Starts for Millarville Mutts and Mustangs - Gateway Gazette

The Millarville Mutts and Mustangs 4H Club is off to an amazing start this year with 54 members and three projects: archery, canine and horse.

We held our first meeting on Monday, September 24th at the Millarville Race Track. Our first order of business was electing our new executive committee.





2018-2019 Club Executive! From Right to Left,(top row) President Harry Rawn, Treasurer Jeremy Hartman, District Representative Kailey Morrison, Parliamentarian Megan Rawn, Vice President Keira Sweeney, Secretary Elizabeth Herbst. (bottom row) Club Reporter Joy Den Haan, Historians Hailey Mazubert and Bailey Smith.

On September 30th, a few Canine and Horse members were at Kayben Farms for their Autumn Jubilee. We demonstrated dog agility equipment with four dogs and there were also two members’ horses on site for people to pet.

The rest of the canine and equine members had their start-of-the-year assessments to determine which level of training groups they will be in. All projects are underway.

As the year continues, we have many community services, and club workshops planned! And, of course, 4H On Parade on the Calgary Stampede Grounds in June!