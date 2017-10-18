Another Year is Under Way For the Millarville-Stockland 4-H Beef Club

Club Reporter – Clay Jardie

We are all ready to jump into the upcoming year of 4-H events. On October 11, 2017 – we had a re-organizational meeting. It was a success. This year we are fortunate to have Peter Watkins as our general leader, Suzon Watkins and Susan Jeffery as our assistant leaders as well as Arlene Visser, Angie Dawson, PJ Thomson and Danielle Bradish. And many other parent volunteers. We elected our executive and discussed the upcoming year. We are looking forward to our first Club event, which is Weigh-in. Our Club’s Weigh-in will take place at Black Diamond Land and Cattle on November 4, 2017 from 9:00am to Noon. This date is also the deadline to sign up for Millarville-Stockland 4-H Beef Club. So if you are shipping calves and one catches your eye as a show prospect, please contact our Club Leader Peter Watkins ([email protected])

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

