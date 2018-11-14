Anti-Racism Community Grant Deadline Extended - Gateway Gazette

The deadline for applications for the second round of funding through the Anti-Racism Community Grant program has been extended to Nov. 19.

The grant is part of Alberta’s Taking Action Against Racism initiative. Funding is provided to support community-based projects aimed at creating greater awareness and cross-cultural understanding of racism and its impact on Albertans.

Eligible non-profit organizations can apply for matching grants of up to $25,000 to support a range of projects including:

training and education

development of informational resources

support services

capacity building

Announced on July 3, 2018, funding is available through two grant streams. The Community Anti-Racism funding stream provides support for anti-racism projects or initiatives with a broader community focus. The Indigenous Anti-Racism funding stream provides support for projects or initiatives that affect Alberta’s First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples.