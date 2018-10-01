Anti-racism Funding Deadline Nears - Gateway Gazette

Anti-racism Funding Deadline Nears

By Contributor

Oct 01

The Nov. 1 deadline is quickly approaching, but Alberta non-profits still have time to apply for the second round of funding to support anti-racism initiatives.

Minister Miranda joined community leaders at the Anti-Racism Community Grant launch, July 3, 2018. (File photo)

Announced on July 3, 2018, the Anti-Racism Community Grant is part of the province’s Taking Action Against Racism initiative to create greater awareness and cross-cultural understanding of the impact of racism on Albertans.

“As Albertans, we all have a role to play in taking a stand against racism, and the Alberta government is proud to support the efforts of non-profit organizations in communities across the province. Projects supported by the Anti-Racism Community Grant will help to address racism at both an individual and systemic level, creating a more inclusive province.”

~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

Eligible non-profit organizations can apply for matching grants of up to $25,000 to support a range of projects including:

  • training and education
  • development of informational resources
  • support services
  • capacity building

The province has committed $2 million to the Anti-Racism Community Grant program in 2018-19. Funding is available through two distinct grant streams. The Community Anti-Racism funding stream provides support for anti-racism projects or initiatives with a broader community focus. The Indigenous Anti-Racism funding stream provides support for projects or initiatives that affect Alberta’s First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples.

Full details, including program guidelines and applications, can be found online at www.alberta.ca/anti-racism-community-grant-program.aspx.

