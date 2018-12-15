Appealing for Public’s Help After Puppies Abandoned in Calgary Store Parking Lot - Gateway Gazette

In the afternoon hours of November 30, 2018, a good Samaritan found two very young puppies, apparently abandoned in a box, in the parking lot of East Hills Costco and turned them in to Calgary Humane Society. Unable to identify the source of this abandonment, Calgary Humane Society’s Protection and Investigations department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual(s) responsible.

Brad Nichols, Senior Manager, Animal Cruelty Investigations, said, “The abandonment of six week old puppies in freezing temperatures is not only a callous act, but frankly, a criminal one. The age of the puppies and the low temperatures of the day could have had a catastrophic outcome had they not been found so quickly and turned in. There is absolutely no excuse for this, when the city has such robust Humane Society support.”

Anyone with information on this offense is asked to contact Calgary Humane Society at 403-204-4455 or online at www.calgaryhumane.ca via the ‘report cruelty’ link.