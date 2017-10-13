Arabic Language Curriculum Coming to Edmonton Schools in 2018-19

Alberta Education is working with Edmonton Public Schools to make the Arabic language curriculum available across Alberta for the 2018-19 school year.

Edmonton Public Schools currently offers an Arabic language program that has been in place for a number of years, during which time the board has built up expertise and experience in delivering this program.

Next school year, a modified version of the program will be available for other school authorities across the province.

“Our government recognizes the economic and academic benefits of proficiency in more than one language. We are thrilled to be moving forward in our commitment to develop the provincial Arabic Language Arts K–12 curriculum by September 2018. We know this new curriculum will make life better for so many students in Alberta.” ~David Eggen, Minister of Education

Expanding the Arabic language curriculum into a provincial program of study will provide more options for school authorities to best meet the needs of the communities they serve. After development of the curriculum is complete, resources will be made available to allow other interested school authorities to implement the program in their schools.

“We are excited about this initiative because it will give more children across Alberta the opportunity to improve their proficiency in Arabic, which is both an important community language and world language. Our district recognizes the important role of our community partners, such as the Canadian Arab Friendship Association, to ensure the success of our Arabic programming.” ~Michelle Draper, board chair, Edmonton Public Schools

“CAFA truly appreciates the efforts of the Ministry of Education to promote and enhance bilingual education across the province. This move forward will help to enrich the linguistic and cultural diversity of students and allow for better achievement on the social, academic and cultural level.” ~Yazan Haymour, president, Canadian Arab Friendship Association

