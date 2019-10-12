Around the House – Fall Clean-up Tips - Gateway Gazette

As the cooler weather hits and the garden growing season ends, getting your home organized inside and out is a must. Here are some easy fall clean-up tips:
For the yard, trim back overgrown and dead limbs in your hedges to protect them for the winter. Don’t forget to trim your trees, especially those close to the house, garage or shed.
Clear old plants and weeds from your garden bed or pots to make it easier for spring planting and keep insects at bay. If not using winterized pots, bring them indoors.
Clear leaves from the lawn, aerate and consider a fall fertilizing.
Decks and garden furniture will need a good cleaning and, if appropriate, staining. Don’t forget to properly store cushions and outdoor tablecloths so that they can be used again next season. Garden tools also need a good cleaning or wipe down before storing for the winter.
Moving inside, plan and prepare before you start. Make sure you have reusable boxes and bags on hand and create some storage space indoors or out. If outside, make sure the space is sheltered.
Organize room by room. When swapping out seasonal clothes in your closet, take some time to make sure you still need or use each item. If not, recycle or donate it.
Keep in mind that you can donate unwanted clothing, textiles and small household items, such as small garden tools, instead of throwing them out. Charitable organizations like Diabetes Canada are always looking for donations. You can donate your wares at one of their donation bins or schedule a home pickup at declutter.diabetes.ca.
