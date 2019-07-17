Arrow II Project – Engines Acquisition Through Purchase of Learjet 24 - Gateway Gazette

The Avro Museum has been investigating the availability of suitable engines for the Arrow II and the preferred engines were the Pratt & Whitney JT15D–4 Turbofans or the General Electric CJ610-6 Turbojets. These would fit both the physical constraints of the 60% replica and the power requirements. The former were/are used in the Cessna Citation and the latter in the Learjet 24. Not requiring new engines (which would be prohibitively expensive) the alternative was for used engines from one of these aircraft. Acquisition of engines was to be a major delaying factor in the construction of the Arrow II.

After careful review of available used aircraft for sale in North America it became apparent that the most likely source for such aircraft would be in the USA. We located an aircraft in Helena, Montana, a Learjet 24, with engines having a remaining working life that would suit our requirements and arranged the purchase of it. The GE engines with an extended working life of 5,000 hours as compared to the Pratt & Whitney with 3,500 hours and then operated “on condition” with periodic inspections should serve the Arrow II well for many years to come. The ability to install turbojets as opposed to turbofans is a plus for the Avro Museum. The original Avro Arrow was powered by turbojet engines. The GE engines will provide the right combination of power (each 600 lbs thrust greater than the Pratt & Whitney engines), noise level and thrust for the Arrow II, but with a minor reduction in range as an offset to those positives.

Avro Museum representatives went to check out the aircraft – reviewed maintenance logs, external inspection of the aircraft, interviewed the maintenance crew who looked after the aircraft for the past 20 years, bore-scoped and performed a test run of the engines with short taxi under power – on June 10. The aircraft was delivered to our hangar at Springbank Airport on 26 June, 2019.

Having suitable engines at our disposal provides the Avro Museum and the Arrow II project a significant move forward – our work planning may now be focused on the tasks required to finishing the replica ready for taxi trials and flight testing within four years.



Learjet 24 D meets the Arrow II

