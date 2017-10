“Arsenic & Old Lace” by Joseph Kesselring runs from November 10th to 25th, with two Saturday matinees (18th and 25th).

This incredibly funny play comes from the ’40s and features the Brewster sisters whose recently adopted passion is to poison lonely old men.

Add Jonathan, Teddy and Mortimer, the Auntie’s nephews, and you have the makings of an evening of hilarity.

Tickets available at www.okotoksculture.ca or check out www.dewdneyplayers.com

