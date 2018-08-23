Art Exhibits at the High River Library - Gateway Gazette

Art Exhibits at the High River Library

By Contributor

Aug 23

The High River Library has hosted artists since it opened in 1981. Some of the art pieces are for sale and the work changes on a monthly basis. Many of the artists hold a reception where you can come and meet them to discuss their work.

Artists
We encourage artists from High River and the surrounding area to show your work whether you’re a professional or a hobbyist. The exhibitions may include a variety of traditional and new media, such as painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, drawing, video, and performance art.


Schedule
If you’re interested in exhibiting your work, contact the library at 403-652-2917 or [email protected] for details.

AugustShelley Cox
Moran Macleod
SeptemberFibre Arts Network Show: Conversations
OctoberAvailable
NovemberValerie McLenahan, Joyce Brown, and friends
DecemberLaurie Howell & Brian Clute
2019
January
February
March

Visit the High River Library for more information.

