Art Exhibits at the High River Library - Gateway Gazette

The High River Library has hosted artists since it opened in 1981. Some of the art pieces are for sale and the work changes on a monthly basis. Many of the artists hold a reception where you can come and meet them to discuss their work.

Artists

We encourage artists from High River and the surrounding area to show your work whether you’re a professional or a hobbyist. The exhibitions may include a variety of traditional and new media, such as painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, drawing, video, and performance art.



Schedule

If you’re interested in exhibiting your work, contact the library at 403-652-2917 or [email protected] for details.

August Shelley Cox

Moran Macleod September Fibre Arts Network Show: Conversations October Available November Valerie McLenahan, Joyce Brown, and friends December Laurie Howell & Brian Clute 2019 January February March

Visit the High River Library for more information.