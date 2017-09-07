Asia Mission Promotes Alberta Energy and Investment

Alberta’s oil and gas sector will be the focus of an 11-day trip to three major Asian markets to strengthen ties with investors and industry stakeholders.

Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd will travel to Japan, China and South Korea to engage in talks about new investment and energy diversification opportunities in Alberta.

Minister McCuaig-Boyd will provide updates on the government’s ongoing work to get Alberta’s resources to Asian markets. She will also meet with companies working in areas of energy efficiency and renewable power to highlight investment opportunities in Alberta.

“Our government is focused on the good energy jobs and economic growth that make life better for Alberta families. Promoting Alberta investment opportunities to companies in the Asia-Pacific region will help ensure Albertans realize the full economic benefits of new pipeline access and new renewable energy projects.” Margaret McCuaig-Boyd, Minister of Energy

The mission runs Sept. 5-16. Minister McCuaig-Boyd will be accompanied by one political staff member and one public servant. The total cost of the trip is $42,990.

Itinerary for Minister McCuaig-Boyd*

Sept. 5-6 Travel from Edmonton to Tokyo, Japan Sept. 7-8 Meeting with the Canadian Ambassador to Japan and related trade commission officials

Attend meetings in Tokyo with energy companies Sept. 10 Depart Tokyo for Chengdu, China Sept. 11-12 Meeting with Energy Administration of Sichuan Province

Attend Sichuan Energy Industry Investment Group event

Meeting with Land and Resources Department of Sichuan Province

Attend Western China Overseas High-Tech and High Talents Conference with Sichuan provincial government Sept. 13 Travel from Chengdu, China to Seoul, South Korea Sept. 14-16 Meeting with Canadian Ambassador to South Korea and related trade commission officials

Meetings with energy companies

Tour of KOGAS LNG Terminal Sept. 16 Travel from Seoul to Edmonton

*Itinerary is subject to change.