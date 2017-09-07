Asia Mission Promotes Alberta Energy and Investment

Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd will travel to Japan, China and South Korea to engage in talks about new investment and energy diversification opportunities in Alberta.
Minister McCuaig-Boyd will provide updates on the government’s ongoing work to get Alberta’s resources to Asian markets. She will also meet with companies working in areas of energy efficiency and renewable power to highlight investment opportunities in Alberta.
“Our government is focused on the good energy jobs and economic growth that make life better for Alberta families. Promoting Alberta investment opportunities to companies in the Asia-Pacific region will help ensure Albertans realize the full economic benefits of new pipeline access and new renewable energy projects.”
The mission runs Sept. 5-16. Minister McCuaig-Boyd will be accompanied by one political staff member and one public servant. The total cost of the trip is $42,990.
*Itinerary is subject to change.