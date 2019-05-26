Asian Lettuce Wraps – Perfect for Spring! - Gateway Gazette

By Dawn the Gourmand

I actually remember the first time I had Asian Lettuce Wraps. It was a million years ago at a P.F. Chang’s. The wraps seemed so innovative at the time, even with their simplicity, and I found them quite delightful. I guess a lot of other people did too, as it is widely accepted the chain restaurant put Asian Lettuce Wraps on the map so-to-speak. Loads of other have tried to mimic PFC’s, including home cooks.

When my friends over at Fire & Flavor sent me their Asian Rub I was immediately inspired by all the fantastic tastes of soy sauce, ginger, sesame, and so much more the rub was packed with. The goal was in no way to mimic PFC’s. I wanted to see what I could create emphasizing the versatility of Fire & Flavor’s fantastic products while adding as few additional ingredients as possible (can easily be made vegan). So, here’s my take on Asian Lettuce Wraps – Fire & Flavor style.

Ingredients:

1 lb lean ground turkey (or chicken, beef, pork; diced extra firm tofu would work too)

1 cup matchstick cut carrots

1 bunch green onions

2 tbsp Fire & Flavor Asian Rub (or your favorite Asian mix; may have to adjust seasoning a bit and pay attention to salt content)

1 tbsp hoisin sauce

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tsp dark sesame oil

1 head butter lettuce (or romaine, iceberg; however, nothing beats butter for this application IMHO)

Instructions:

Cut ends off green onions, remove outer layer, and wash. Thinly slice bottom white part into rings. Thinly slice the green part and set aside to use as added fresh flavor and garnish later.

Place ground meat in a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Separate. Pro tip: if you don’t have one of the gadgets in the pic, get one [info below]. Add carrots, white parts of onion, and Fire & Flavor Asian Rub to skillet. Stir.

When meat is about half way browned add hoison sauce, white vinegar, and sesame oil. Stir. Cook until meat (or tofu) reaches a safe temperature. Check out the Food Safety Guide HERE.

While mixture if finishing cooking, gently remove leaves from the head of lettuce, lightly rinse with water and place on paper towels to dry. Take special care not to crush or tear the delicate leaves.

Place a leaf in the palm of your hand and add mixture with a large spoon – kind of like filling a taco. Arrange on plate and sprinkle with green onion slices. Enjoy!

Makes ~8 wraps. Recipe can easily be multiplied.

