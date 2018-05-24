ASIRT Investigates Calgary Officer-involved Shooting - Gateway Gazette

On May 17, 2018, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding a Calgary Police Service officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a woman.

On that date, at approximately 11:12 a.m., the Calgary Police Service received a call reporting a possible break and entry in progress within the lower-level suite of a home in the 100 block of Penbrooke Close SE in Calgary. Upon arrival at the scene, police were advised that a person or persons were believed to still be in the suite. Police determined that the entrance to the suite was barricaded.

Additional police resources, including members of the Tactical Unit, were called in. At approximately 12:15 p.m., noises coming from a barricaded room within the residence led police to believe that the situation had deteriorated and that a person or persons might be in distress. Tactical members forced entry into the room and encountered a 17-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman within. During the encounter, an officer deployed multiple rounds from an ARWEN less-lethal launcher, striking the man. Officers also discharged their service pistols at the woman, striking her.

The man was transported to hospital by ambulance to be treated for multiple stab wounds. A knife was recovered on scene. The woman was determined to be deceased at the scene. The man and woman were known to each other. Authorities are in the process of notifying the woman’s next of kin.

ASIRT’s investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the encounter between police and the two individuals in the breached room. The Calgary Police Service is conducting the investigation into any actions on the part of the two individuals that could constitute criminal offences.

ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.