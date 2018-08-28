ASIRT Investigates Injury to Youth in CPS Care - Gateway Gazette

On August 22, 2018, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding an incident where a 12-year-old boy was injured while in the care of members of the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

On August 21, 2018, at approximately 6:15 p.m., CPS received a 911 call requesting assistance in relation to a 12-year-old person with mental health concerns who was described as uncontrollable and causing damage within the residence. Police were advised that the youth had been in the care of other family members for several days, and exhibited behavioural concerns upon returning to his parents. Police determined that the youth may have been off his prescribed medication for several days, and was confined to his locked bedroom at the time of the call.

CPS members responded to a residence in the Cougar Ridge neighbourhood of Southwest Calgary. Acting on a request to transport the youth to hospital, officers were escorting the youth to their police vehicle when he is believed to have sustained a serious head injury. At the time, the youth was struggling with officers, was not handcuffed and had not yet been placed in the police vehicle. EMS was contacted, and transported the youth to hospital, where the boy’s parents were advised that he had suffered a fracture to his skull.

ASIRT’s investigation into the incident has commenced, and there will be no further comment until the matter has been concluded.

ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.