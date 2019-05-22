Ask Biella: “What are the effective ways for an individual to positively change society?” - Gateway Gazette

To communicate the why of change, we need to fully understand all the elements involved in societal change. The resistance, the investments, physical and psychological, the fears, the incentives. Mostly we have to prove via doing and being, that the change IS possible. This is the biggest obstacle.



Further, we have to understand the way the world mostly works, and how psychology responds to change. All the logic and reason in the world does not always lead to change. It has to be seen to be working, and more so, it has to be seen as “cool,” desirable, attractive etc. The ego needs to be dealt with. Yes, this is a sad reality, but for many, these and similar factors determine change. The entire fashion industry relies on this, and increasingly, this same mechanism brings about change via media, in all it’s forms.



Acceptance is a major factor. Change has to be seen as socially acceptable. We are reluctant to embrace change unless the motivations which are most important to us are present, and for most, these are motivations of how they appear to be, not necessarily how they actually are. Understanding this, is key. As is knowing that the adoption of superficial change can lead to actual change. If it is suddenly cool to be be seen to be kind and generous, this will lead to actual increases of kindness and generosity, no matter the actual motivations, but after some implementation, it would be hard to suddenly stop being so, the contrast would be too revealing.



Another factor influencing change, is mass acceptance, this is the hardest one to implement. Most tend to believe that something is true and valid of it has mass acceptance. We can use this mechanism via the Application of our own Being. If we display, and are that change we seek, and go about exhibiting our change as if it is no big deal, as an already accepted Way-of-Being, it by implication is seen as an already accepted Way-to-Be. In this we have to understand that Change, real Change, is often the result of a very few, of individuals, who have the strength of being to actually Be the change, and to be that change in a way that makes it an easily accepted fact. Nothing special, nothing extraordinary, just a fact of existence available to all.