Ask the Principal – What is an Instructional Coach? - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley School Supports Their Teachers

An Instructional Coach is a teacher who specializes in working with teachers to help them continually improve their practice. It is part of professional growth to continually improve, and an instructional coach takes the time to sit with teachers and help plan, write assessments, model lessons and give feedback to teachers as they work to enhance learning for students. At TVS we have an instructional coach in our building once a week. So if you are in the school on Tuesday’s you may see Mrs. Julian in the building working with staff in a variety of capacities. It is a great support to staff to have an instructional coach and we are happy to continue our journey of learning as we role model what we want students to do.