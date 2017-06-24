Assembly Committee Invites Albertans to Provide Input on Bill 203, Alberta Standard Time Act

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 24

The Standing Committee on Alberta’s Economic Future is seeking public input for its review of Bill 203: Alberta Standard Time Act.

“The result of this review could have an impact on the entire province of Alberta,” said Graham Sucha, Committee Chair and MLA for Calgary-Shaw.  “It is important for this committee to hear from as many people as possible about Bill 203.”

If passed, Bill 203 would repeal the Daylight Saving Time Act and require the year-round observance of Alberta Standard Time, defined as being six hours behind co-ordinated universal time (meaning Alberta would remain on Mountain Daylight Time year round). Also, if passed, the Act would come into force on November 2, 2018.

For more information on the Standing Committee on Alberta’s Economic Future, Bill 203 and how to make a submission, visit: assembly.ab.ca/committees/abeconomicfuture

The deadline for written submissions is Friday, July 28, 2017.

Please note: submissions and identities of authors may be made public.

