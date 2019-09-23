Assessing Bow Basin Water Management Options - Gateway Gazette

Area residents are invited to learn more and provide feedback about new reservoir options on the Bow River to reduce the impacts of flood and drought.

Three information sessions are scheduled for Calgary and Cochrane that will share details on the government’s work to assess three potential flood and drought storage projects on the Bow River upstream of Calgary.

“Flood resilience remains a top priority for government and the residents of Calgary and many communities in southern Alberta. We look forward to sharing details and hearing what Albertans think about the government’s work to assess new reservoir options on the Bow River to reduce the impact of both flood and drought on our communities and our economy.”Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks

Project details presented at the information sessions will include the potential size and locations of the three reservoir options, the scope of the conceptual assessment and project timelines.

Information session details

Monday, Sept. 30

Cochrane RancheHouse

101 RancheHouse Road, Cochrane

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

RockPointe Church

255024 Lochend Road (off Highway 1A, west of Calgary)

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

RockPointe Church

255024 Lochend Road (off Highway 1A, west of Calgary)

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The province is currently assessing three options for a new reservoir on the Bow River:

A new reservoir located near Morley between the Horseshoe Dam and Ghost Reservoir

Expansion of Ghost Reservoir

A new reservoir located between Ghost Reservoir and Bearspaw Dam

The conceptual assessment, scheduled to conclude this winter, will inform the government’s decision on whether these options will undergo a full feasibility study.

Potential flood and drought storage projects on the Bow River were identified in a 2017 report produced by the Bow River Working Group. The group was jointly chaired by the province and the City of Calgary and included representation from rural municipalities, local First Nations communities, irrigation districts, TransAlta and other stakeholders.

