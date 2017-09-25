ATB presents Foothills Lions Club with money for playground

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 25

The Foothills Lions Club was very pleased to receive a donation of $2,500 from ATB Financial, Black Diamond. The presentation was made to Lion Don Ward at ATB’s ‘Community Matters’ Open House last week.

This money will be going towards building a playground in the Lions’ Campground.

The campground, an ever-popular venue for visitors to our community, was severely damaged during the 2013 flood but has made an amazing comeback!

The construction of a playground for visiting kids will be like the icing on an already delicious cake.

Lions Club

Thank you, ATB for your dedication to our community and helping raise the bar for our economy.

The Foothills Lions Club uses the proceeds from the Campground to invest back into local organizations and our community.

For more information on the Lions Club or how to become a member, please visit: www.foothillslionsclub.ca

For more information on how ATB helps our community, please give Marlene Ryks a call at 403-933-6190 or drop in for a chat.

 

 

 

 

 

 

