Attack in London: Premier Notley Statement

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 05

Premier Rachel Notley has issued the following statement in response to the attack in London:

“Albertans are shocked and deeply saddened by the terror attack in London. This one hits home especially hard, with one of the victims, Ms. Christine Archibald, known and loved by so many Albertans. She studied at Mount Royal University in Calgary. She fell in love with an Albertan. She worked to help homeless people in Calgary. She could have been any one of us and her tragic death has left our province shaken.

“As we mourn Ms. Archibald, along with the others taken from their families too soon and in such a senseless way, we give thanks to the police and first responders who were there to serve and protect.

“Albertans stand united with our friends in London and with everyone across the world who believes in the importance of free, open and caring societies.”

Subscribe to the Gateway Gazette FREE Daily Digest!

You'll receive an email each morning with the headlines and a short excerpt of the articles posted the previous day.

Prefer a weekly digest option? Click ﻿﻿Here

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Funding to Support Math Teachers

AHS Weekly Wellness: June is Stroke Month – know the signs and what to do

Because You Cared: Grateful Family Gathers Toys for Hospital

2nd Annual VETS Canada Coast to Coast Tour of Duty National Sponsorship Announcement

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Funding to Support Math Teachers Next Post Attack in London: Premier Notley Statement
%d bloggers like this: