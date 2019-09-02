Auditor General Reports: Minister Toews - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Finance and President of Treasury Board Travis Toews issued the following statement on the two reports issued by the Auditor General:

“Albertans deserve transparent information on how their government is performing.

“I want to thank the Auditor General for providing these recommendations. Our government will closely examine the key findings in the coming days.

“According to the report on board member recruitment, the previous government failed to demonstrate how appointed board members had the skills and experience that boards were seeking. Some boards operated with significant vacancies for long periods of time as appointments were not made in a timely manner, and for some appointees, evidence was lacking to show that potential conflicts of interest were appropriately managed.

“The previous government was operating an inefficient system for board recruitment that is responsible for appointing 1,200 Albertans in key administrative positions every year.

“We take the recommendations very seriously and will be working to address the Auditor General’s concerns.

“We also accept the Auditor General’s recommendations for my ministry – Treasury Board and Finance – to improve the guidance and training in performance reporting across government, and will be addressing those changes in a similar fashion.”