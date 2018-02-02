Avalanche Awareness Rules the Day

Rescue dog demonstrations and shovel dig races were among the highlights of Avalanche Awareness Day.

Alberta Parks held this year’s event on Jan. 21 in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, featuring workshops led by professional search and rescue staff, including members of Alberta Parks’ Kananaskis Public Safety Team.

“Avalanche Awareness Day showcases important safety tips for backcountry enthusiasts, and it’s also an interactive and engaging event for the whole family to enjoy. I encourage all Albertans to learn more about avalanche safety by participating in events across the province this weekend.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

The annual Kananaskis Country event drew more than 500 participants last year for a day of avalanche safety workshops, family activities, free food and prizes. This year’s event included fat bike, snowshoe and fire-making demonstrations as well as quinzee building and transceiver searches.

In addition to hosting the avalanche awareness public safety event, the Government of Alberta also provides annual funding of $250,000 to Avalanche Canada, which works to keep Albertans safe as they ski, sled and snowshoe in the backcountry.

“Avalanches are the deadliest natural hazard in Canada. We are very grateful for the continued support of the Alberta government. Together, we are working to prevent tragedy.” Gilles Valade, executive director, Avalanche Canada

In partnership with the province, Avalanche Canada provides daily avalanche forecasts, develops and coordinates public avalanche education and delivers focused outreach programs.

