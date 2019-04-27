 Avalanche Canada Launches New Mobile App - Gateway Gazette

Avalanche Canada Launches New Mobile App

Apr 27

New Mobile App Ready to Download

It’s here! Avalanche Canada’s new mobile app is live and ready to download. If you’ve got the old app on your device, you’ll want to get the new one. We’ve made a lot of improvements.

  • Easier access to the daily regional forecasts and avalanche advisories.
  • Get hourly weather data from over 80 remote weather stations.
  • Instant access to all submissions posted on our Mountain Information Network.
  • Submit your own avalanche, weather and snowpack observations quickly and easily to the Mountain Information Network
  • Receive instant notification of all Special Public Avalanche Warnings

 Click here for iOS or here for Android.

And if you have any troubles at all, please get in touch with us! Our development team, Karl and Will, (pictured below in their swanky IT team office), have been working really hard on this app and they want it to work well for you. Email them at [email protected] with any constructive feedback (or fulsome praise!).

