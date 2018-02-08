Avalanche Warning Issued for Kananaskis Country

A special avalanche warning for recreational backcountry users is in effect from today to Monday, Feb. 12.

The areas affected include Alberta Parks Kananaskis Country, Banff, Yoho, Kootenay, Jasper, and Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.

For the past two weeks, these regions have been in a prolonged period of elevated avalanche danger and a major avalanche cycle where numerous large avalanches have run into the valley bottom.

Recreational backcountry users should manage their risk by completely avoiding avalanche terrain including exposure to overhead avalanche terrain. Several recent avalanches were triggered from up to 100 metres away from the slope. Skiers at ski hills should stay inbounds and not venture beyond the ski-area boundary.

Backcountry visitors have many options from which to choose without entering avalanche terrain. Plan ahead by checking these visitor centres websites:

Although this warning applies to the regions listed above, recreational users are advised to exercise caution as potentially hazardous conditions exist in a number of areas throughout British Columbia and Alberta. Check Avalanche.ca for current avalanche information before travelling in the backcountry.