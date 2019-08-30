Avenue Magazine Announces Made in Alberta Awards 2019 Winners - Gateway Gazette

Three local Foothills businesses have made this year’s list.

August 26, 2019 – Avenue Calgary and Edmonton launched the first-ever Made in Alberta Awards in March this year, a joint initiative that celebrates local businesses. More than 200 entries in seven product categories were submitted from across the province in the debut year. The judging process began with Avenue’s Made in Alberta editors creating a shortlist for each category. These entries were then reviewed by Avenue’s expert judging panels with two or more judges per category. The winners are featured in the September issues of Avenue Calgary and Edmonton and listed on madeinalbertaawards.ca.

We are excited to announce this year’s Made in Alberta Awards Overall Winner, Readers’ Choice Winner and Category Winners:

Rattlestick

Overall Winner: Olive Skateboards + Snowboards – Snowboards

Readers’ Choice Winner: EVStenroos – Bird’s Nest Ring

Beauty: Mast Hair – Peppermint Texturizing Shampoo / Black Pepper Matte Styling Paste

Craft: Rattlestick – Mineral Collection Shaving Tools

Drink: Eau Claire Distillery – Prickly Pear EquineOx

Fashion: Joanna Bisley Designs – Handcrafted Heirloom Bridal Accessories

Food: Forage & Farm – Black Garlic

Furnishings and Home Décor (two winners): Jewelnotes Glassworks – Impression series bowls and GaraWood – Sam Maloof-Inspired Rocking Chair

Games and Leisure: Olive Skateboards + Snowboards – Snowboards

Eau Claire Distillery

Avenue has also launched the first annual Made in Alberta Awards and Conference which will take place on Friday, September 20 at SAIT in Heritage Hall. The Made in Alberta Awards and Conference is presented by Avenue with the support of sponsors Oxford Properties, SAIT and Calgary Economic Development.

“We have a great program lined up featuring a number of influential and knowledgeable local entrepreneurs who will be sharing their stories,” said Avenue Calgary editor-in-chief, Käthe Lemon.

“We look forward to hosting some of Alberta’s top makers on our campus, and are so proud of our nominated employees and alumni. They truly demonstrate the entrepreneurial spirit we celebrate at SAIT,” says Heather Magotiaux, Vice President External Relations, SAIT.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://www.showpass.com/made-inalberta-conference-and-awards-celebration/.

Forage and Farm

The Made in Alberta Awards will also have a few Markets and Showcases. “Both Southcentre Mall and Kingsway Mall are dedicated to supporting local makers and brands bybuilding awareness for these entrepreneurs who play a critically important role in our province’s economy,” says Brianne Larson and Lindsay Botha, Specialty Leasing Managers for Oxford Properties. “Our cities are full of inspiring, creative people and we are committed to underscoring that entrepreneurial spirit by connecting them to our communities, and by providing platforms for these great businesses to flourish.”

Visit the Made in Alberta Awards Markets and Showcases at the following locations:

September 21

Southcentre Mall in Calgary

9:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

September 28

Kingsway Mall in Edmonton

9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

September 19 – 22

Calgary Fall Home Show at the BMO Centre in Calgary

Booth #131 (Showcase only)

Presentation – September 19 at 4:15 p.m.

For more information on the Made in Alberta Awards, visit madeinalbertaawards.ca.

In both Calgary and Edmonton Avenue magazine is the city’s premier city lifestyle magazine. With a unique blend of journalistic excellence and inspirational aesthetics, Avenue provides readers with the most reliable information on the city’s personalities, arts, fashion, home decor, dining and leisure. Avenue readers have come to trust and look forward to the

magazine’s award-winning, intelligent and cutting-edge perspective on the people, culture and lifestyles that define Calgary and Edmonton.