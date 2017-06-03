Avoid the Blind Spot Beside Large Trucks

Between 2011 and 2015, 447 people were killed and 9,422 were injured in collisions involving commercial vehicles in Alberta. Of these, 235 people were killed and 3,042 people were injured in collisions with truck tractors.
“The safe operation of large commercial vehicles on Alberta highways is important to our economy and to the health and well-being of everyone using the highway network. Safety is a shared responsibility among all road users, and everyone needs to be cautious and aware when big trucks are travelling our highways.”
“We’re making Alberta’s highways a better place, for both the transportation industry and the public, with a steadfast focus on safety. Our members have developed transportation training programs to ensure their drivers operate safely and have clear-cut confidence behind the wheel. That confidence, paired with Alberta Transportation’s dedication to sharing monthly Traffic Safety focuses with the public, shows both the AMTA and the province is committed to protecting and improving our roads.”
In conjunction with this month’s campaign, Road Check 2017, run by Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers, will operate a series of commercial vehicle safety checks on Alberta roads and highways in June to heighten awareness of safety standards in the province.